Rain halted a massive comeback by the Madison Mallards.
Madison trailed the Rockford Rivets 8-1 after two innings Tuesday night but forged an 8-8 tie before the Northwoods League amateur baseball game was suspended in the top of the ninth inning at Warner Park.
The game will resume today — at 5:35 p.m. — with Rockford runners on first and second with two outs in the ninth. Today’s regularly scheduled game will begin 30 minutes after the completion.
An RBI single by Madison’s E.J. Ranel’s in the seventh inning tied the game at 8.
- Drew Benefield and Justice Bigbie will represent the Mallards in the Home Run Derby during the All-Star break. They are tied for first in the league with nine homers.