The Madison Mallards will play two Northwoods League amateur baseball games against the Lakeshore Chinooks on Thursday at Warner Park, sort of.
Wednesday afternoon’s game was suspended due to inclement weather in the top of the fifth inning with the score 4-4. The Chinooks scored the tying run in the inning and had loaded the bases with no outs when play was stopped.
Play will resume at 5 p.m. today. The regularly-scheduled game will start 30 minutes after and only be seven innings.
Logan Michaels hit a two-run double in the first inning and a run-scoring double in the third for the Mallards (11-4). Justice Bigbie also doubled home a run in the third.
Griffin Doersching had a two-run home run for Lakeshore (5-11).