KOKOMO, Ind. — Justic Bigbie had three hits, including a pair of RBI singles, but the Madison Mallards allowed too many big innings to spoil their opener to the second half of the Northwoods League amateur baseball season Wednesday night.
Madison surrendered four runs in the first inning and three more in the eighth during a 10-5 loss to the Kokomo Jackrabbits before 1,830 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Jeff Timko hit a three-run home run in the first to give league newcomer Kokomo (16-18, 1-0 second half) a 4-1 lead. Madison (25-12, 0-1) got within 7-5 after scoring four in the eighth, but the Jackrabbits answered with three in the bottom half.
Mallards starter Dylan Tebrake (0-1) allowed five runs, four earned, in three innings.