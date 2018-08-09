GREEN BAY — Reliever Trace Norkus hit Blaise Maris with a one-out pitch, then watched him score following three passed balls in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Green Bay Bullfrogs defeated the Madison Mallards 3-2 in walk-off fashion in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Thursday night.
The Mallards (47-22, 19-14 second half) had tied the score at 2 against the Bullfrogs (27-42, 15-18) in the top of the inning on Tyler Plantier’s RBI single.
MADISON ab r h bi GREEN BAY ab r h bi
Cratic cf 4 0 1 0 Maris c 4 1 1 0
Schwecke 1b 4 1 0 0 Smith 2b 4 1 1 0
Randa lf 2 1 1 0 Damla dh 3 0 1 1
Plantier dh 4 0 2 1 Mihalik 1b 3 0 1 0
Bigbie 3b 5 0 1 1 Pavlica cf 4 1 1 0
Gile 2b 2 0 1 0 Antone rf 4 0 1 1
Schrader ss 4 0 1 0 Nelson 3b 3 0 0 0
Boone rf 3 0 1 0 Gonzalez ss 4 0 0 0
Greenfield c 4 0 0 0 Buckman lf 4 0 2 0
Totals 32 2 8 2 Totals 33 3 8 2
Madison 001 000 001 — 2 8 3
Green Bay 010 010 001 — 3 8 0
E — Schwecke, Randa, Schrader. DP — Green Bay 1. LOB — Madison 12, Green Bay 10. 2B — Damla, Mihalik, Buckman. CS — Schwecke, Boone, Mihalik, Antone, Nelson.
Madison ip h r er bb so
Leland 4 4 1 0 1 4
Lee 1.1 3 1 0 2 3
Smith 2.2 1 0 0 0 3
Norkus L, 3-3 0.1 0 1 1 1 1
Green Bay
Norman 5.1 7 1 1 4 5
Allen 2.2 0 0 0 2 0
Toth W, 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 3
HBP — Plantier (by Norman), Maris (by Norkus). PB — Greenfield 4, Maris. T — 2:46. Att. — 1,736.