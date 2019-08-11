FOND DU LAC — After suffering an 8-4 defeat to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in their regular-season finale on Sunday, the Madison Mallards take a two-game losing streak into the Northwoods League amateur baseball playoffs.
Great Lakes West Division first-half champion Madison (42-30, 17-19 second half) visits second-half champion Wisconsin Rapids (46-26, 23-13) at 7:05 tonight in the opener of the best-of-three series at Witter Field. Game 2 is 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Warner Park. If necessary, Game 3 will be played Wednesday at Witter Field.
The Rafters won the regular-season series 7-5.
Austin Blazevic and Jordan Stephens drove in two runs apiece in Sunday’s loss to Fond du Lac (36-35, 22-13). Reliever Chase Gockel took the loss, giving up four runs in two innings.