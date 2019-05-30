Right fielder E.J. Ranel singled and scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning as the Madison Mallards edged the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 2-1 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game in front of 6,203 Thursday at Warner Park.
Ranel had reached third base on center fielder Ben Anderson’s no-out double.
Trailing 1-0 in the first inning, the Mallards (3-0) tied it in the bottom half. Third baseman Justice Bigbie reached on a two-out infield error, moved to second on first baseman Austin Blazevic’s single and scored on second baseman Jordan Stephens’ single.
Left-hander Aidan Tyrell gave up five hits to the Rafters (1-2) in five innings to pick up the victory, striking out four and walking two.