Justice Bigbie scored on Drew Williams’ sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning to send the Madison Mallards to a 6-5 victory over the Wisconsin Woodchucks in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Saturday night before 6,413 at Warner Park.
Bigbie led off the eighth with a single, moved up to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a passed ball.
No. 9 hitter Austin Blazevic was 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBIs for Madison (26-14, 1-3 second half). His two-run single in the fifth was followed by an RBI double by EJ Ranel for a 5-3 lead.
Wisconsin (19-21, 1-3), which tied the game in the sixth, stranded a runner on second in the ninth.