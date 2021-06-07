Mallards defeat Pit Spitters in 10 innings

Bryant Shellenbarger scored the tying run in the bottom of the ninth on a putout and drove home the game-winner in the 10th with a bases-loaded fielder's choice as the Madison Mallards (4-3) posted a 5-4 victory over the Traverse City Pit Spitters (5-2) in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Sunday at Warner Park.
Right-hander Theo Denlinger (1-0) pitched around a walk in the top of the 10th and had two strikeouts to record the victory.
