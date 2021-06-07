 Skip to main content
Mallards defeat Pit Spitters in 10 innings
Mallards defeat Pit Spitters in 10 innings

Bryant Shellenbarger scored the tying run in the bottom of the ninth on a putout and drove home the game-winner in the 10th with a bases-loaded fielder's choice as the Madison Mallards (4-3) posted a 5-4 victory over the Traverse City Pit Spitters (5-2) in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Sunday at Warner Park.

Right-hander Theo Denlinger (1-0) pitched around a walk in the top of the 10th and had two strikeouts to record the victory.

