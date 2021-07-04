Mallards defeat Kingfish on Matt Scannell's walk-off single

Matt Scannell's single to left field drove home Alex Iadisernia from third base in the bottom of the ninth as the Madison Mallards posted a 4-3 victory against the Kenosha Kingfish in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Sunday at Warner Park.
Madison's Tyler Dean tied the game 3-3 in the sixth inning with a two-run home run. Iadisernia had two doubles for the Mallards (15-18).
Right-hander Kade Lancour (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the victory against the Kingfish (19-14).
