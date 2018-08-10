The Madison Mallards blew a six-run lead, then pulled within a run before falling 9-8 in a second straight agonizing loss to the Green Bay Bullfrogs in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Friday night at Warner Park.
One night after dropping a 3-2 decision on a walk-off passed ball, the Mallards (47-23, 19-15 second half) trailed 9-6 before scoring twice in the eighth inning against the Bullfrogs (28-42, 16-18) on a Jesse Forestell single and an error.
Cam Cratic singled to open the bottom of the ninth, but with two outs he was forced at second base on a grounder to shortstop for the final out.
Tyler Plantier staked the Mallards to a 2-0 lead with a first-inning home run. Madison added four runs in the third on an RBI double by Trevor Schwecke and a three-run home run by Jake Randa.
Playoffs await
The Mallards have two games remaining in the regular season, which wraps up this weekend. They host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders tonight at 6:05 p.m. then travel to Fond du Lac for a 1:05 p.m. start on Sunday.
As first-half South Division champions (28-8), the Mallards have one of two home games in the four-team single-elimination South Division playoffs, which begin Monday.
The Mallards will face the lowest seed — which is to be determined — on Monday at 7:05 p.m. The Kenosha Kingfish will host the second-lowest seed, also to be determined.
Winners will play Tuesday. Should the Mallards win Monday, they would host the other South finalist.
The South champion will then play the North Division champion Wednesday through Friday in a best-of-3 in the Summer Collegiate World Series.