MEQUON — Andre Nnebe was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and the Madison Mallards ended the season's first half with a rain-shortened 4-3 victory over the Lakeshore Chinooks in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Tuesday afternoon before 836 at Kapco Park.

Rain sent the game into a delay after the fifth inning and was eventually called a complete game.

Madison (25-11) won the Great Lakes West Division first-half title on Sunday, clinching a playoff berth, and has the best record in the league.

EJ Ranel and Austin Blazevic also had RBIs for Madison, which saw Lakeshore (16-20) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Jarrett Scheelk (1-1) earned the victory in relief.

