WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Neil Abbatiello struck out 10 in six innings, helping the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters to a 5-2 victory over the Madison Mallards in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Thursday night before 1,708 at Witter Athletic Field.
Matt Oldham hit a two-run home run off Mallards starter Eliot Turnquist in the second inning to give Rapids a 3-0 lead.
Former DeForest athlete Logan Michaels had two hits for Madison (41-28, 16-17 second half), which was limited to four total against the Rafters (44-25, 21-12).