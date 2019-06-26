E.J. Ranel and Ben Anderson drove in two runs apiece and the Madison bullpen was flawless in the Mallards’ 10-4 victory over the Green Bay Booyah in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Wednesday night before 5,702 at Warner Park.
Ranel and Anderson each drove in a run during the Mallards’ six-run third inning and in the three-run seventh.
Starting pitcher A.J. Archambo allowed four runs — two earned — over 4⅓ innings before the relief trio of Aiden Tyrell, Trevor Marreel and Leon Davidson combined to allow just four hits and no runs the rest of the way for the Mallards (21-9).
Brady West drove in two runs for the Booyah (15-15), which was outhit 12-8.