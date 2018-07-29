Alex Reyes and three other relievers combined for 7º scoreless innings after starter Sean Leland left, and the Madison Mallards used a six-run third inning to post a 6-3 win over the Kalamazoo Growlers in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Sunday at Warner Park.
Justice Bigbie and Jake Randa each knocked in two runs for the Mallards (40-18, 12-10 second half).
The Growlers (35-22, 12-11) scored three runs off Leland to take a 3-0 lead in the second inning.
KLMZOO ab r h bi MADISON ab r h bi
Rchrdsn ss 5 0 1 0 Kueber ss 4 1 0 0
Hall 2b 4 0 1 0 Schwecke 2b 4 1 3 1
Mervis dh 4 0 0 0 Randa cf 5 0 1 2
Daniels cf 3 1 0 0 Plantier 3b 3 1 0 0
Kavadas 1b 2 1 1 0 Vinsky 1b 4 1 2 0
Johnson rf 2 1 1 0 Ober lf 3 0 0 0
Mndzna 3b 2 0 0 1 Bigbie dh 4 1 3 2
Sullivan ph 1 0 0 0 Greenfield c 2 0 0 0
Shockley c 3 0 0 0 Boone rf 4 1 1 0
Clark lf 3 0 1 2
Totals 29 3 5 3 Totals 33 6 10 5
Kalamazoo 030 000 000 — 3 5 1
Madison 006 000 00x — 6 10 0
E — Johnson. LOB — Kalamazoo 7, Madison 9. 2B — Johnson, Schwecke, Vinsky, Bigbie. CS — Hall, Randa. DP — Madison 2.
Kalamazoo IP H R ER BB SO
Drabick L, 2-1 2.2 6 6 6 2 2
Roberts 4.1 4 0 0 1 1
Boyd 1 0 0 0 2 1
Madison IP H R ER BB SO
Leland 1.1 3 3 3 4 1
Reyes W, 2-0 2.2 0 0 0 2 2
Morales 3 1 0 0 0 5
French 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hunter S, 2 1 0 0 0 1 2
HBP — Kavadas (by Reyes), Plantier (by Drabick). WP — Hunter. PB — Shockley.
T — 3:05; Att. — 6,713.