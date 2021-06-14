Mallards blanked by Rafters

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Marco Castillo singled home a run in the first inning and scored during a two-run sixth as the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters posted a 3-0 victory over the Madison Mallards in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Monday at Witter Field.

Madison (7-8) had nine of the game's 14 hits but could not break through against six pitchers from Rapids (7-8).

Madison Area Technical College's Zach Storbakken led the Mallards with three hits, including a double.