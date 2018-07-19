WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Sean Leland allowed one run and struck out seven in six innings to earn the win as the Madison Mallards defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 9-3 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Thursday night.
David Vinsky hit a two-run home run in the first inning for Madison (35-16, 7-8 second half). He was a triple shy of the cycle.
Jake Randa had a three-run double in the ninth against the Rafters (22-8, 7-8).
MADISON ab r h bi RAPIDS ab r h bi
Kueber ss 3 2 1 0 Wofford rf 3 0 0 0
Schwcke 2b 5 1 0 1 Stringer lf 4 0 0 0
Randa rf 5 1 2 3 Duvall dh 4 0 0 0
Plantier 3b 5 1 1 1 Wold 1b 4 1 1 1
Vinsky 1b 4 2 3 2 Rojas c 4 0 1 0
Ober lf 4 0 0 0 Rivas cf 4 1 2 0
Forestell c 4 1 2 2 Robrtson ss 3 1 0 0
Bigbie dh 4 1 1 0 Schmidt 3b 4 0 2 2
Campbell cf 4 0 0 0 Wiley 2b 4 0 2 0
Totals 38 9 10 9 Totals 34 3 8 3
Madison 300 002 004 — 9 10 0
Wis. Rapids 000 100 200 — 3 8 0
LOB — Madison 4, Wisconsin Rapids 8. 2B — Randa 2, Plantier, Vinsky. HR — Vinsky, Wold. SB — Kueber, Forestell, Rivas, Robertson. DP — Madison 1.
Madison IP H R ER BB SO
Leland W, 3-2 6 3 1 1 1 7
Rogen 0 2 2 2 1 0
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hunter 1 2 0 0 0 0
Norkus 1 0 0 0 1 0
Wis. Rapids IP H R ER BB SO
Greenfld L, 2-1 5.1 5 4 4 1 7
Winkler 2.2 2 1 1 0 1
McReaken 1 3 4 4 1 1
HBP — Stringer (by Leland). WP — McReaken.
T — 3:00. Att. — 1,541.