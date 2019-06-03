Right-hander Lowell Schipper tossed six scoreless innings and the Madison Mallards remained unbeaten after a 5-1 victory over the Lakeshore Chinooks in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game before a crowd of 5,672 on Monday night at Warner Park.
Madison improved to 7-0 for the first time in franchise history.
Schipper (1-0) allowed three hits and two walks while striking our four. Nick Morales, Leon Davidson and Theo Denlinger completed the five-hitter. Denlinger faced a two-on, two-out situation in the ninth but struck out Easton Bertrand swinging.
E.J. Ranel, Ben Anderson and Jordan Stephens each drove a run for the Mallards, who were aided by four errors from Lakeshore (1-6).