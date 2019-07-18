Austin Blazevic’s single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning drove in Ben Anderson from third base and sent the Madison Mallards to an 8-7 victory over the Lakeshore Chinooks in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Thursday night before 6,012 at Warner Park.
In his first game since being named the MVP of the league’s All-Star Game on Tuesday, Madison’s Justice Bigbie had a grand slam among his five RBIs. He also had a run-scoring single.
Theo Denlinger struck out four in two scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory for Madison (32-17, 7-6 second half).
Lakeshore (21-28, 5-8) scored once in the eighth to tie the game at 7.