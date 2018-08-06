Try 1 month for 99¢
Mallards logo

Jesse Forestell singled home Nick Gile in the 11th inning to give the Madison Mallards an 8-7 victory over the Kalamazoo Gtrlers in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Monday night at Warner Park.

Madison (46-21, 18-13 second half) scored three runs in the ninth inning to tie the game and had a chance to win but hit into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Kalamazoo (40-27, 16-16) grabbed a 7-0 lead after scoring three runs in the fifth inning.

KALA. ab r h bi MADISON ab r h bi

Johnson cf 6 1 3 0 Kueber ss 5 0 1 1

Sullivn 3b 5 2 2 0 Schwcke 3b 4 1 1 0

Marvis 1b 6 1 2 0 Randa dh 5 1 0 0

Kavadas lf 6 2 2 1 Plantier lf 3 2 0 0

Rchardsn lf 0 0 0 0 Vinsky 1b 4 2 1 1

Daniels dh 2 1 2 2 Gile 2b 5 1 1 2

Shockley c 6 0 1 2 Boone rf 3 1 1 0

Hall ss 4 0 0 0 Forestell c 5 0 2 3

Miller 2b 5 0 0 0 Cratic cf 4 0 1 0

Moss rf 2 0 0 0

Totals 42 7 12 5 Totals 38 8 8 7

Kala. 202 030 000 00 — 7 12 2

Madison 000 040 003 01 — 8 8 1

E — Miller 2, Vinsky. LOB — Kalamazoo 11, Madison 15. 2B — Johnson, Kavadas, Schwecke, Forestell. SB — Sullivan. CS — Daniels, Moss. DP — Kalamazoo 2, Madison 1.

Kalamazoo ip h r er bb so

Anschutz 4.2 3 4 4 7 3

Boyd 3.1 2 0 0 0 5

Smetana 0 0 2 2 2 0

Cox 1 2 1 1 2 1

Roberts L, 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 1

Madison ip h r er bb so

Saenz 4.2 7 6 4 0 7

Baker 0 1 1 1 2 0

Smith 2.1 2 0 0 1 1

Morales 3 1 0 0 4 0

Reyes W, 3-0 1 1 0 0 1 0

T — 4:20. Att. — 3,874.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments