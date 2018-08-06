Jesse Forestell singled home Nick Gile in the 11th inning to give the Madison Mallards an 8-7 victory over the Kalamazoo Gtrlers in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Monday night at Warner Park.
Madison (46-21, 18-13 second half) scored three runs in the ninth inning to tie the game and had a chance to win but hit into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded.
Kalamazoo (40-27, 16-16) grabbed a 7-0 lead after scoring three runs in the fifth inning.
KALA. ab r h bi MADISON ab r h bi
Johnson cf 6 1 3 0 Kueber ss 5 0 1 1
Sullivn 3b 5 2 2 0 Schwcke 3b 4 1 1 0
Marvis 1b 6 1 2 0 Randa dh 5 1 0 0
Kavadas lf 6 2 2 1 Plantier lf 3 2 0 0
Rchardsn lf 0 0 0 0 Vinsky 1b 4 2 1 1
Daniels dh 2 1 2 2 Gile 2b 5 1 1 2
Shockley c 6 0 1 2 Boone rf 3 1 1 0
Hall ss 4 0 0 0 Forestell c 5 0 2 3
Miller 2b 5 0 0 0 Cratic cf 4 0 1 0
Moss rf 2 0 0 0
Totals 42 7 12 5 Totals 38 8 8 7
Kala. 202 030 000 00 — 7 12 2
Madison 000 040 003 01 — 8 8 1
E — Miller 2, Vinsky. LOB — Kalamazoo 11, Madison 15. 2B — Johnson, Kavadas, Schwecke, Forestell. SB — Sullivan. CS — Daniels, Moss. DP — Kalamazoo 2, Madison 1.
Kalamazoo ip h r er bb so
Anschutz 4.2 3 4 4 7 3
Boyd 3.1 2 0 0 0 5
Smetana 0 0 2 2 2 0
Cox 1 2 1 1 2 1
Roberts L, 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 1
Madison ip h r er bb so
Saenz 4.2 7 6 4 0 7
Baker 0 1 1 1 2 0
Smith 2.1 2 0 0 1 1
Morales 3 1 0 0 4 0
Reyes W, 3-0 1 1 0 0 1 0
T — 4:20. Att. — 3,874.