FOND DU LAC — Designated hitter Andrew Baker doubled twice among his three hits and drove in two runs as the Madison Mallards collected their eighth straight win by beating the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 3-1 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Sunday.
Turner French (4-0) pitched one inning of scoreless relief to earn the victory for the Mallards (38-16, 10-8 second half).
Fond du Lac fell to 32-21, 11-7.
MADISON ab r h bi FOND. ab r h bi
Campbell cf 5 0 2 1 Boe ss 5 0 1 0
Schwcke 2b 4 0 0 0 Erro 2b 4 0 0 0
Randa rf 4 0 0 0 Zabwski 1b 4 0 0 0
Plantier 3b 5 1 1 0 Taylor cf 2 0 0 0
Vinsky 1b 5 1 1 0 Wardwel 3b 4 0 1 0
Ober lf 4 0 1 0 Bullock dh 4 0 1 0
Kueber ss 3 1 1 0 Wassel lf 2 1 0 0
Baker dh 3 0 3 2 Hewitt c 3 0 0 0
Greenfield c 4 0 1 0 Adams ph 0 0 0 0
Ayers rf 3 0 1 0
Totals 37 3 10 3 Totals 31 1 4 0
Madison 001 001 010 — 3 10 3
Fond du Lac 000 010 000 — 1 4 1
E — Schwecke, Plantier, Kueber, Ayers. LOB — Madison 11, Fond du Lac 9. 2B — Baker 2. DP — Fond du Lac 1.
Madison IP H R ER BB SO
Churchill 4.1 1 1 1 2 4
French W, 4-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Smith 1.1 3 0 0 2 1
Morales S, 4 2.1 0 0 0 2 2
Fond du Lac IP H R ER BB SO
Hubbe L, 3-1 6 8 2 2 2 5
Dryer 2 2 1 0 0 2
Horton 1 0 0 0 1 0
PB — Greenfield.
T — 3:01. Att. — 1,429.