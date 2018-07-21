David Vinsky’s single in the bottom of the eighth inning scored Jake Randa and provided the difference as the Madison Mallards edged the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 2-1 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Saturday night at Warner Park.
First-half champions in the South Division, the Mallards (37-16, 9-8 second half) won their seventh straight game and eighth in 10 games. The Dock Spiders, in first place in the South in the second half at 11-6, fell to 32-20 overall.
FOND ab r h bi MADISON ab r h bi
Taylor lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Kueber ss 4 0 0 0
Bullock dh 4 0 1 0 Schwecke 2b 4 0 2 0
Black 3b 3 0 0 0 Randa rf 3 1 0 0
Zabowski 1b 4 1 1 1 Plantier 3b 2 1 0 0
Adams 2b 3 0 0 0 Vinsky 1b 4 0 1 1
Wardwell ss 4 0 3 0 Ober lf 4 0 1 0
Fentress cf 3 0 1 0 Forestell c 2 0 0 0
Stutzman c 3 0 0 0 Campbell cf 2 0 1 0
Boe ph 1 0 0 0 Hewitt dh 2 0 0 0
Prendiz rf 2 0 0 0 Bigbie dh 1 0 0 0
Erro lf 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 6 1 Totals 28 2 5 1
Fond du Lac 000 100 000 — 1 6 2
Madison 000 100 010 — 2 5 0
E — Taylor, Zabowski. LOB — Fond du Lac 7, Madison 8. 2B — Schwecke, Campbell. HR — Zabowski. SB — Plantier. CS — Taylor, Prendiz, Schwecke. DP — Madison 1.
Fond du Lac IP H R ER BB SO
Mierzwa 5.1 3 1 0 3 2
Alfonso .2 0 0 0 0 0
Madej .2 0 0 0 1 0
Bryant L, 1-1 1.1 2 1 1 1 2
Madison IP H R ER BB SO
Watland 5 4 1 1 2 5
Baker 2 1 0 0 2 1
Ragsdale W, 1-1 2 1 0 0 1 4
WP — Bryant, Ragsdale.
T — 2:43; Att. — 6,631.