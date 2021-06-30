Mallards beat Booyah in slugfest

GREEN BAY — Left fielder JT Benson hit a two-run triple, catcher Drake Baldwin followed with a two-run home run in the sixth inning and the Madison Mallards produced 15 hits in their 11-9 victory over the Green Bay Booyah in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Wednesday at Capital Credit Union Park.
Designation hitter Alex Iadisernia had three hits and scored three runs for Madison (12-17), which has won three of four meetings with Green Bay (10-20) this season.
