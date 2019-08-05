Nicholas Figus went 3-for-3 and drove in the eventual winning run as the Madison Mallards defeated the Battle Creek Bombers 4-3 in a weather-shortened Northwoods League amateur baseball game before 6,025 Monday night at Warner Park.
The game was called and made official following a rain and lightning delay of about 20 minutes with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Figus singled home Ryne Stanley in the fourth inning to give Madison (40-27, 15-16 second half) a 4-2 lead. Ben Anderson and Justice Bigbie also had RBIs for the Mallards, who scored single runs in each of the first four innings.
Reliever Deylen Miley pitched a scoreless sixth inning to pick up the victory against the Bombers (22-45, 9-23).