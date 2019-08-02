BATTLE CREEK, Mich — Justice Bigbie, Jordan Stephens and Nick Gile had three hits apiece and Timo Schau scored twice to lead the Madison Mallards to a 5-2 victory against the Battle Creek Bombers in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game in front of 1,126 Friday night at C.O. Brown Stadium.
Eliot Turnquist threw six shutout innings to gain the victory, allowing five hits and no walks. He struck out 10. Theo Denlinger pitched a perfect ninth for the save.
Runs in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings staked the Mallards (38-26, 13-15 second half) to a 4-0 lead. They finished with 14 hits, their lone extra-base hit E.J. Ranel’s double that scored Gile in the ninth, and stranded 15 baserunners.
The Bombers (22-42, 9-20) were shut out until Trace Peterson’s two-out double in the seventh. Peterson had two of the team’s six hits.