GRAFTON — After getting shut out by the Lakeshore Chinooks on Monday night, the Madison Mallards awoke Tuesday night.
But their 12 hits weren’t nearly enough against the Chinooks, who scored seven runs in the first two innings en route to an 11-5 victory in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game in front of 1,554 at Kapco Park.
First baseman Justice Bigbie had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Mallards (33-21, 8-10 second half). Catcher Logan Michaels also had two hits.
Eliot Turnquist took the loss against the Chinooks (26-28, 10-8), allowing three runs on four hits in the first inning. Paul Bergstrom entered in the second and was reached for four runs on three hits.