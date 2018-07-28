Cole O’Connor and Jonah Smith combined for seven scoreless innings, but the Madison Mallards’ bullpen came undone, allowing five runs in the final two innings in a 5-3 loss to the Kalamazoo Growlers in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Saturday night at Warner Park.
Carson Ragsdale allowed two runs in the eighth and Trace Norkus gave up three in the ninth for the Mallards (39-18, 11-10 second half). Norkus allowed two hits and a walk against the Growlers (36-21, 12-10). He threw three wild pitches.
KA’ZOO ab r h bi MADISON ab r h bi
Richrdsn ss 4 0 1 0 Campbell cf 5 0 2 0
Hall 2b 4 1 1 0 Schewcke 2b 5 0 0 0
Mervis dh 4 0 2 0 Randa rf 3 0 2 0
Clark pr 0 1 0 0 Plantier 3b 4 1 1 1
Foster c 4 1 1 2 Vinsky 1b 3 0 1 0
Kavadas 1b 4 0 0 0 Ober lf 3 1 1 0
Johnson rf 2 1 1 0 Baker dh 4 1 1 1
Daniels cf 3 1 1 3 Forestell c 4 0 0 0
Miller 3b 4 0 0 0 Kueber ss 4 0 1 0
Sullivan lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 5 7 5 Totals 35 3 9 2
Kalamazoo 000 000 023 — 5 7 1
Madison 020 000 010 — 3 9 0
E — Hall. LOB — Kalamazoo 3, Madison 8. 2B — Mervis, Randa, Baker. HR — Daniels, Plantier. CS — Johnson. DP — Kalamazoo 1, Madison 1.
Kalamazoo IP H R ER BB SO
Virbitsky 6 5 2 1 3 4
Anschutz 1 2 0 0 0 1
Hausmann W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Shinabery S, 8 1 1 0 0 0 1
Madison IP H R ER BB SO
O’Connor 5 4 0 0 0 5
Smith 2 0 0 0 0 1
Ragsdale 1 1 2 2 0 0
Norkus L, 2-2 1 2 3 3 1 1
HBP — Johnson (by Ragsdale). WP — Virbitsky 2, Norkus 3.
T — 2:33; Att. — 6,750.