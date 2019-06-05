The Madison Mallards’ eight-game winning streak to open the season came to a screeching halt Wednesday night.
The Green Bay Booyah hit two home runs in the first inning to spark a 9-2 victory over the Mallards in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game before 5,984 at Warner Park.
Green Bay (6-3) got to Madison starter Aidan Tyrell early. The Notre Dame left-hander gave up seven runs — five earned — in 3⅔ innings.
Green Bay’s Garrett Martin tossed seven innings for the victory, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out six. Mallards outfielder Drew Benefield hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to avoid a shutout.
Madison (8-1) was hurt by four errors that led to three unearned runs.