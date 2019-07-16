WATERLOO, Iowa — The Madison Mallards dominated the Northwoods League All-Star Game pm Tuesday night.
Their players factored in all of the Great Lakes’ hits during a 5-2 victory over the Great Plains.
Madison’s Justice Bigbie homered twice — a two-run shot in the first inning and a solo blast in the third — and drove in three runs to earn Star of Stars MVP honors.
Mallards players Drew Benefield, Drew Williams and DeForest native Logan Michaels each went 1-for-2, joining Bigbie to account for all five of the Great Lakes’ hits.
Madison right-hander A.J. Archambo worked two-thirds of an inning to lock down the save. Great Plains left 11 runners on base.
Thunder Bay’s Jake Engel won the Home Run Derby with five.