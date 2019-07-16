WATERLOO, Iowa — The Madison Mallards dominated the Northwoods League All-Star Game pm Tuesday night.

Their players factored in all of the Great Lakes’ hits during a 5-2 victory over the Great Plains.

Madison’s Justice Bigbie homered twice — a two-run shot in the first inning and a solo blast in the third — and drove in three runs to earn Star of Stars MVP honors.

Mallards players Drew Benefield, Drew Williams and DeForest native Logan Michaels each went 1-for-2, joining Bigbie to account for all five of the Great Lakes’ hits.

Madison right-hander A.J. Archambo worked two-thirds of an inning to lock down the save. Great Plains left 11 runners on base.

Thunder Bay’s Jake Engel won the Home Run Derby with five.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0