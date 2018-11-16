The Madison Mallards will open their 2019 Northwoods League season on May 28 at Warner Park vs. the expansion Kokomo Jackrabbits, the league announced Friday.
In all, the Mallards will play 17 home games in May/June, 16 in July, and three in August.
As part of the Northwoods League's expansion and realignment in 2019, the league will adopt new divisional names: Great Plains and Great Lakes.
The names will serve as an homage to the growth the league has experienced in its 25-year history, as well as its vast geographic presence, stretching from the Great Plains at its western-most edge, throughout the Great Lakes region to the East.
The Mallards will play in the Great Lakes West along with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, the Green Bay Booyah, the Lakeshore Chinooks, the Wisconsin Woodchucks, and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.
The other divisions are:
Great Plains West: Bismarck Larks, Mankato MoonDogs, Rochester Honkers, St. Cloud Rox and Willmar Stingers.
Great Plains East: Duluth Huskies, Eau Claire Express, La Crosse Loggers, Thunder Bay Border Cats and Waterloo Bucks.
Great Lakes East: Battle Creek Bombers, Kalamazoo Growlers, Kenosha Kingfish, Kokomo Jackrabbits, Rockford Rivers and Traverse City Baseball.
In addition to the 36-game home regular season, the Mallards will once again host the Major League Dreams showcase on Aug. 6. This exhibition doubleheader will feature the top 100 prospects in the Northwoods League.