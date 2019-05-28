It took five innings for the Madison Mallards’ bats to get going on a chilly Tuesday night, but a quick barrage of solid contact made a big difference.
The Mallards started the fifth inning with six singles and a double, breaking open a tie game with five runs to hand the expansion Kokomo Jackrabbits a rude welcome to the Northwoods League.
Ryne Stanley had three hits, finishing a triple short of the cycle in an 11-1 Mallards victory in front of an announced crowd of 5,892 at Warner Park.
EJ Ranel drove in four with a two-run single in the fifth and a two-run home run in the seventh as Madison won its home opener for the eighth straight year and 12th time in the past 13.
Stanley hit a solo home run in the third inning after Kokomo starter Caleb Reinhardt retired the first seven Mallards batters. He singled in the big fifth inning and launched a double off the wall in the sixth, scoring both times.
“I guess we started to see the ball a little better and guys just started putting better swings on the ball,” Stanley said of the decisive fifth. “Stuff started falling for us.”
The Mallards had only one hit through four innings but unloaded on Jackrabbits pitching in the fifth. After Timo Schau and Stanley singled, Justin Wiley beat out a bunt to the left side of the infield; Reinhardt’s throw to first was wide, allowing Schau to score.
Stanley called the bunt single “the spark of the game,” and Mallards manager Donnie Scott lauded Wiley’s execution.
“He couldn’t have rolled it out any better,” Scott said, “and I didn’t realize he can fly.”
Ranel followed with a two-run single to left for a 4-1 lead, and Ben Anderson greeted relief pitcher Blaine Traxel by slapping a double to left to send Ranel to third.
Justice Bigbie brought them both home with a single through the hole on the left side of the infield. Austin Blazevic singled but, after a fly out and strikeout, was caught stealing to end the inning.
“Once Ryne hit that first one, all of a sudden things started happening,” Scott said.
The Mallards extended the lead to 8-1 on Ranel’s sixth-inning homer and to 11-1 in the seventh, with Drew Williams’ single, an Aaron Husson wild pitch and a Sam Muskat balk bringing in runs.
Ranel said it was “magical” to play at Warner Park.
“It was an adrenaline rush on every single pitch,” he said.
Madison finished with 13 hits and pitchers Lowell Schipper, Deylen Miley and Tanner Bradley combined to strike out 14 batters.
Stanley told the pitchers before the game he tends to put down a fastball sign a lot, and the hurlers responded with well-placed pitches.
“All three of them were aggressive,” Scott said. “I’m so pleased, it’s not even funny.”
Logan Jarvis put Kokomo, one of two new teams in the Northwoods League this season, ahead with an opposite-field shot off an awning in the left-field corner in the second inning.
Stanley, like Jarvis the No. 8 hitter in his team’s lineup, drove an 0-1 pitch halfway up the berm behind the left-field wall in the bottom of the third. Stanley hit only one home run in 147 at-bats this season for North Carolina A&T and needed only one wood-bat at-bat with the Mallards to equal that total.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Stanley said. “When you hear the crisp snap of the wood, it’s good.”
A first-team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference selection this season, Stanley also threw out two runners trying to steal second. He caught 32% of attempted base-stealers in his college season.
Schipper struck out seven, allowed two hits and walked four in four innings. Miley (1-0) picked up the victory in relief, holding the Jackrabbits hitless over three innings with three strikeouts and two walks.
The Mallards touched Reinhardt (0-1) for the first four hits of the fifth inning before he gave way to Traxel.
Between the strong pitching, the waves of solid hitting and one good bunt, Scott was in a great mood about opening night.
“You can’t write it any better than that tonight,” he said. “That was beautiful.”
KOKOMO ab r h bi MADISON ab r h bi
Clarke cf 3 0 0 0 Ranel rf 5 2 2 2
Elder dh 2 0 0 0 Anderson lf 4 1 2 1
Dohanos 3b 2 0 0 0 Bigbie 3b 4 1 2 0
Gallagher lf 3 0 0 0 Blazevic 1b 3 1 1 0
Livorsi c 3 0 0 0 Benefield ss 5 0 0 0
Costello rf 4 0 0 0 Williams dh 4 1 1 0
Kraus 1b 3 0 0 0 Schau cf 3 1 1 0
Jarvis 2b 3 1 1 1 Stanley c 4 3 3 1
Albrecht ss 3 0 1 0 Wiley 2b 4 1 1 0
Totals 26 1 2 1 Totals 36 11 13 4
Kokomo 010 000 000 — 1 2 3
Madison 001 052 30x — 11 13 0
E — Dohanos 2, Kraus. LOB — Kokomo 8, Madison 6. 2B — Anderson, Stanley. HR — Jarvis, Ranel, Stanley. SB — Anderson. CS — Clarke.
Kokomo IP H R ER BB SO
Reinhardt L,0-1 4 7 6 2 2 2
Traxel 2 3 3 3 1 2
Husson .1 1 2 2 2 1
Muskat 1.2 2 0 0 0 1
Madison IP H R ER BB SO
Schipper 4 2 1 1 4 7
Miley W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 3 2
Bradley 2 0 0 0 1 5
HBP — Clarke (Schipper), Albrecht (Miley). WP — Husson 2, Schipper 2, Miley.
T — 2:56. Att. — 5,892.