Madison Mallards ready for return to Warner Park after 2020 season in COVID-19 exile

Key dates

The antics outside of the game have become a key component of the Mallards experience. Many of the promotions won’t become mainstays until July and August due uncertainty about COVID-19 protocols when planning for the season, Stenman said, but some of the favorites will be back.

This season features six fireworks nights: July 3, 4 and 24 and August 7, 13 and 14. Early arriving fans also will have the chance to pick up a hot dog-inspired bobblehead, an evolution of team mascot Maynard G. Mallard bobblehead and a Pete Alonso bobblehead on specified nights throughout the season. Alonso, a former Mallard, was the NL Rookie of the Year with the New York Mets in 2019.

New look

Like many long-haired and bearded members of the community, the Mallards are emerging from quarantine with a whole new look. The Mallards revealed a new logo in early May that is meant to be an ode to the past, both the historical nature of baseball but also the roots of the city that welcomed the Mallards. The logo features a full-sized duck pointing toward the north side of Madison in a Babe Ruth-esque stance, while standing in both Lake Mendota and Lake Monona.

Revolving roster