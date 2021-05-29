Madison Mallards ready for return to Warner Park after 2020 season in COVID-19 exile

The Madison Mallards will return to Warner Park on Monday for the first time in nearly two years.
Following a COVID-19 riddled 2020 season, which forced the amateur baseball team to play in Kenosha as the K-Town Bobbers, the Duck Pond is back open for business.
This year’s team features 14 in-state players and a slew of returning talent from last year’s Kenosha team that was led by veteran Mallards manager Donnie Scott.
“We feed off the crowd,” said Scott, who’s entering his eighth season. “It’s amazing what’s going on here in Madison with the Mallards and the support that they get and hopefully people will feel confident enough to come out to the ballpark … that’s what makes things go. It’s such a great atmosphere here. It’s great for winning, it’s great for development.”
Here are nine innings worth of notes heading into Monday’s season opener:
Return to form
The Mallards play in the Northwoods League, a collegiate summer baseball league that requires NCAA eligibility for players. With 24 teams spanning across several Midwest states, players from all over the country stay with host families to play in the league. Some of that allure dissipated last summer when teams stayed local, playing within their states or counties due to COVID-19 restrictions. In 2021, teams are back to full traveling schedules and Mallards away games will be streamed for free via the team website for the first time.
College overload
With COVID-19 impacting college sports seasons across the country, many college baseball players earned an extra year of eligibility, meaning their time with the Mallards could last longer than before. As college rosters overflow with prospects, team president Vern Stenman said he’s had to turn down a record number of prospective players and believes it could lead to better competition within the league.
Scott pointed out that because of those crowded rosters a lot of younger players aren’t playing at their colleges because the incumbent starter never graduated. Combine that with limited summer baseball last season, and Scott believes this season could provide opportunity for younger players who haven’t played at a high level or in front of large crowds.
Proving ground
Major League Baseball moved its 2021 draft from early June to July 11-13, putting more emphasis on this year’s Northwoods League season, Stenman said.
Often a professional baseball proving ground, this year’s Northwoods League season will serve as an opportunity to draw more attention from scouts ahead of the draft. Normally the draft is conducted just as the Mallards season begins, so any player that plans to leave college early following their selection never plays in the Northwoods League. This year players such as Gonzaga infielder Brett Harris and Bradley pitcher Theo Denlinger are hoping a solid month with the Mallards could lead to a call from the big leagues in July.
Key dates
The antics outside of the game have become a key component of the Mallards experience. Many of the promotions won’t become mainstays until July and August due uncertainty about COVID-19 protocols when planning for the season, Stenman said, but some of the favorites will be back.
This season features six fireworks nights: July 3, 4 and 24 and August 7, 13 and 14. Early arriving fans also will have the chance to pick up a hot dog-inspired bobblehead, an evolution of team mascot Maynard G. Mallard bobblehead and a Pete Alonso bobblehead on specified nights throughout the season. Alonso, a former Mallard, was the NL Rookie of the Year with the New York Mets in 2019.
New look
Like many long-haired and bearded members of the community, the Mallards are emerging from quarantine with a whole new look. The Mallards revealed a new logo in early May that is meant to be an ode to the past, both the historical nature of baseball but also the roots of the city that welcomed the Mallards. The logo features a full-sized duck pointing toward the north side of Madison in a Babe Ruth-esque stance, while standing in both Lake Mendota and Lake Monona.
Revolving roster
While not necessarily new to the Mallards, Scott expects to see many different faces throughout the season. Outside of Opening Day pitcher Ryan Lauk, the rest of Scott’s rotation hasn’t developed beyond the “skeleton” stages. The former major league catcher and minor league manager has perused the roster and knows the players’ college stats but prefers not to judge them until he sees them in person. With many players tied up until college seasons end, most of the team won’t be in Madison until days before the season opener. This will lead to a feeling-out period, Scott said. Even after that, players will continue filtering in as their college seasons wrap up.
COVID-19 protocols
All tickets will be distributed digitally and fans will enter through the main gate. The Mallards have been cleared for full capacity as of June 2. For the opening games, the Mallards will have distanced seating and fans won’t need to wear masks while seated, but all patrons will be expected to wear masks when on the concourse. As of the June 4 home game, most sections will be at full capacity with masks recommended in common spaces but not required. Unrestricted seating will most likely open up beginning with the June 16 game. The team plans to closely follow Dane County’s COVID-19 guidelines.
Player to watch
Harris was one of Scott’s best batters during the shortened 2020 season, when he hit .356 with two home runs and 12 RBIs across 17 games with the K-Town Bobbers. Now a senior at Gonzaga, Harris is batting .362 with 36 RBIs and five HRs through 46 games. Harris is likely still a few weeks from arrival in Madison as the Zags prepare for a postseason run.
Pitcher to watch
Scott used Lauk in the bullpen last summer without knowing he’s traditionally a starter. A late summer 2020 conversation sparked Lauk’s launch to this season’s Opening Day start. As a reliever with the K-Town Bobbers last summer, the right-hander allowed one earned run in 11 innings with a 0.82 ERA and 18 strikeouts. In 19 career starts at Wagner College in New York, Lauk has a 5.02 ERA.