FOND DU LAC — Ben Specht delivered a solid start and the Madison Mallards used a seven-run eighth inning to pull away to an 11-3 victory against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Friday night.
The Mallards (22-10) moved closer to the first-half title — and corresponding playoff berth — in the Great Lakes West Division. Madison has a 3½-game lead on the second-place Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, with the first half ending Tuesday.
Specht (1-1) allowed six hits and two earned runs over five innings. The right-hander departed with a 4-2 lead.
The Mallards widened the gap considerably in the eighth, when Timo Schau hit a two-run single, Drew Benefield had a run-scoring double and Ben Anderson and Justice Bigbie each added RBI singles in the seven-run outburst.
Bigbie opened the scoring in the first inning with a run-scoring single, joining Schau with a two-RBI game against the Dock Spiders (13-18).