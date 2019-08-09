WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Leon Davidson led a stellar bullpen effort that helped the Madison Mallards post a 4-2 victory against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game before 2,327 on Friday night at Witter Athletic Field.
Davidson pitched 2⅔ innings of one-hit ball and Theo Denlinger worked around a hit and a walk in the ninth inning to earn his 12th save of the season as the Mallards (42-28, 17-17 second half) defeated Great Lakes West Division-leading Rafters (44-26, 21-13).
Nicholas Figus had a run-scoring double in the fourth inning and Jordan Stephens hit an RBI single in the seventh to spark the Mallards.