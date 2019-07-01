MEQUON — David Dunn’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning capped Lakeshore’s comeback from five runs down, sending the Chinooks to a 7-6 victory over the Madison Mallards in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Monday night at Kapco Park.
Madison (24-11), which won the Great Lakes West Division first-half title on Sunday, led 6-1 after scoring four runs in the top of the eighth inning. A two-run double by DeForest native Logan Michaels capped the rally.
Lakeshore (16-19) scored four runs in the eighth and were within 6-5 with runners on first and second. Madison reliever Tanner Bradley struck out Jeff Holtz to end the threat.
In the ninth, an error allowed Lakeshore to tie the game at 6. Dunn then delivered his one-out winner against Aidan Tyrell.
Justice Bigbie and Andre Nnebe had RBI singles in the first inning for Madison.
Madison starter Quinn Gudaitis scattered six hits over six innings, allowing one run.