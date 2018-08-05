KENOSHA — Marty Bechina’s grand slam highlighted the Kenosha Kingfish’s five-run sixth inning and helped seal a 14-5 win over the Madison Mallards in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Sunday afternoon.
The Kingfish (35-31, 22-10 second half) scored three in the fifth and three more in the seventh to take a 14-1 lead.
Trevor Schwecke went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and Nick Gile added a solo homer in the ninth for the Mallards (45-21, 17-13).
MADISON ab r h bi KENOSHA ab r h bi
Baker cf 5 0 0 0 Dubrule ss 3 3 2 0
Schwcke 2b 4 3 2 2 Ortiz 1b 5 3 2 0
Randa rf 5 0 1 1 Yalowitz cf 4 2 1 0
Plantier dh 4 0 0 0 Bechina 3b 3 3 2 6
Vinsky 1b 3 0 1 1 Weiller 1b 2 1 1 1
Ober lf 4 0 1 0 Aide lf 1 0 1 1
Bigbie 3b 3 0 0 0 McDonald c 4 1 2 1
Cratic ph 1 0 0 0 Madej 1b 4 0 2 2
Kueber ss 2 0 1 0 McCusker rf 4 0 0 1
Gile ph 1 1 1 1 McDrmtt 2b 4 1 1 0
Greenfield c 2 0 0 0
Forestell c 2 1 0 0
Totals 36 5 7 5 Totals 34 14 14 12
Madison 100 000 013 — 5 7 2
Kenosha 200 135 30x — 14 14 1
E — Ober, Kueber, Madej. LOB — Madison 7, Kenosha 10. 2B — Schwecke, Ortiz, Bechina, McDonald. HR — Schwecke, Gile, Bechina. SB — Ober, Kueber. CS — Ortiz. DP — Madison 2.
Madison IP H R ER BB SO
Churchill, L 1-1 4 6 5 5 4 3
Vogrin .1 0 1 1 3 0
Lee 1 2 4 4 2 0
Rogen 1.2 6 4 1 0 0
Boone 1 0 0 0 2 1
Kenosha IP H R ER BB SO
Vranesic, W 3-3 6 4 1 1 2 8
Zimmerman 2 1 1 1 1 2
Ortiz 1 7 5 3 3 10
HBP — Bechina (by Churchill). WP — Churchill.
T — 3:04. Att. — 2,794