KENOSHA — Marty Bechina’s grand slam highlighted the Kenosha Kingfish’s five-run sixth inning and helped seal a 14-5 win over the Madison Mallards in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Sunday afternoon.

The Kingfish (35-31, 22-10 second half) scored three in the fifth and three more in the seventh to take a 14-1 lead.

Trevor Schwecke went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and Nick Gile added a solo homer in the ninth for the Mallards (45-21, 17-13).

MADISON ab r h bi KENOSHA ab r h bi

Baker cf 5 0 0 0 Dubrule ss 3 3 2 0

Schwcke 2b 4 3 2 2 Ortiz 1b 5 3 2 0

Randa rf 5 0 1 1 Yalowitz cf 4 2 1 0

Plantier dh 4 0 0 0 Bechina 3b 3 3 2 6

Vinsky 1b 3 0 1 1 Weiller 1b 2 1 1 1

Ober lf 4 0 1 0 Aide lf 1 0 1 1

Bigbie 3b 3 0 0 0 McDonald c 4 1 2 1

Cratic ph 1 0 0 0 Madej 1b 4 0 2 2

Kueber ss 2 0 1 0 McCusker rf 4 0 0 1

Gile ph 1 1 1 1 McDrmtt 2b 4 1 1 0

Greenfield c 2 0 0 0

Forestell c 2 1 0 0

Totals 36 5 7 5 Totals 34 14 14 12

Madison 100 000 013 — 5 7 2

Kenosha 200 135 30x — 14 14 1

E — Ober, Kueber, Madej. LOB — Madison 7, Kenosha 10. 2B — Schwecke, Ortiz, Bechina, McDonald. HR — Schwecke, Gile, Bechina. SB — Ober, Kueber. CS — Ortiz. DP — Madison 2.

Madison IP H R ER BB SO

Churchill, L 1-1 4 6 5 5 4 3

Vogrin .1 0 1 1 3 0

Lee 1 2 4 4 2 0

Rogen 1.2 6 4 1 0 0

Boone 1 0 0 0 2 1

Kenosha IP H R ER BB SO

Vranesic, W 3-3 6 4 1 1 2 8

Zimmerman 2 1 1 1 1 2

Ortiz 1 7 5 3 3 10

HBP — Bechina (by Churchill). WP — Churchill.

T — 3:04. Att. — 2,794

