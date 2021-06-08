 Skip to main content
Kingfish rally late to upend Mallards
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Kingfish scored four runs on four hits and an error in the eighth inning to rally for a 7-4 victory over the Madison Mallards in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game in front of 1,864 Tuesday at Simmons Field.

Second baseman Dominic Toso homered in the sixth inning among his two hits and catcher Drake Baldwin had two hits for the Mallards in their second straight loss.

The Kingfish (6-3) outhit the Mallards (4-5) 11-9.

