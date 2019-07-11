Trailing by two runs and down to their final out, the Madison Mallards pulled off the comeback.
Justice Bigbie hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to send Madison to a 6-4 victory over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Thursday night before 6,176 at Warner Park.
DeForest’s Logan Michaels singled home a run to draw the Mallards (30-15, 5-4 second half) within 4-3. One batter later, Bigbie connected on a 1-0 pitch from Max Cioffi for his league-leading 10th home run.
Brian Weissert (2-0) threw two scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory.
Tate Kolwyck’s three-run home run in the seventh inning had given the Dock Spiders (19-26, 5-4) a 4-2 lead. Madison scored first on E.J. Ranel’s two-run single in second inning. Fondy’s Tim Elko hit a solo home run in the fourth.