Justice Bigbie hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking three-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning, to send the Madison Mallards to a 10-7 victory over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Friday night before 6,063 at Warner Park.
Bigbie also tripled and finished with four RBIs. Ben Anderson and Drew Benefield also homered against Fond du Lac (6-5).
Madison (9-1) tied the game with three runs in the eighth.
Theo Deninger earned the win, stranding the bases loaded in the ninth.