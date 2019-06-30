ASHWAUBENON — Justice Bigbie homered twice and had eight RBIs as the Madison Mallards clinched the first-half title in the Northwoods League Great Lakes West Division with a 15-2 victory against the Green Bay Booyah on Sunday afternoon.
Bigbie had a two-run single in the second inning, hit his second grand slam this week in the fifth inning, and added a solo homer in the seven as the Mallards (24-10) won their third consecutive game and clinched a postseason berth.
Trevor Marreel and Paul Bergstrom combined to hold the Booyah (xx-xx) to four hits. Marreel allowed three hits and two runs over five innings, and Bergstrom allowed one hit over the final four innings.