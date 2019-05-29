Designated hitter Justice Bigbie hit a two-run home run and drove in three runs as the Madison Mallards beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 7-2 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game in front of 6,019 Wednesday night at Warner Park.
Bigbie and right fielder E.J. Ranei (two runs) had three hits apiece for the Mallards (2-0), who scored twice in the first inning and twice in the third for a 4-0 lead. Left fielder Ben Anderson had two hits and scored three times.
Right-hander Quinn Gudaitis got the win, giving up two runs on four hits in 4⅔ innings. He struck out eight and walked two. Relievers Trevor Marreel, Leon Davidson and Theo Denlinger held the Jackrabbits (0-2) hitless the rest of the way.
Shortstop Dylan Dohanos and and right fielder Vinnie Costello each had a hit and scored a run for the Jackrabbits.