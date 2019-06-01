WAUSAU — Second baseman Jordan Stephens had three hits, scored a run and drove in one to power the Madison Mallards to a 4-2 victory against the Wisconsin Woodchucks in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Saturday in front of 1,645 at Athletic Park.
The Mallards (5-0) scored twice in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead over the Woodchucks (4-1) and got their final run in the seventh for a 4-1 advantage. Left fielder Ben Anderson contributed two hits and a run.
Right-hander Trevor Marreel gave up one run on four hits in five innings to earn the victory.