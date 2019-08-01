BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — John Malcom singled home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as the Battle Creek Bombers defeated the Madison Mallards 8-7 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Thursday night at C.O. Brown Stadium.
Justice Bigbie and Drew Williams had run-scoring hits and Drew Benefield had a two-run double as the Mallards (37-26, 12-15 second half) scored four runs in the first for the second straight night. Madison added its other runs in the third on a bases-loaded walk and an error.
Madison starter Daniel Bagwell allowed four runs in three innings. John Sakowski allowed the unearned run by the Bombers (22-41, 9-19) in the eighth inning to take to loss.