Jake Randa hit two home runs, scored four times and knocked in three runs as the Madison Mallards unloaded on the Lakeshore Chinooks, scoring a 15-5 victory in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Thursday night at Warner Park.
Trevor Boone and David Vinsky, who drove in five runs, also homered for the Mallards (44-19, 16-11 second half). Madison bashed out 16 hits.
Sean Leland won his fourth game for the Mallards, allowing two runs in six innings against the Chinooks (27-35, 11-16).
LAKESHORE ab r h bi MADISON ab r h bi
Kimple cf-lf 5 2 3 0 Cratic cf 5 2 2 0
Smith 2b-lf 4 0 0 0 Schwecke 2b 5 3 3 0
Beaver dh 5 0 2 2 Randa rf 4 4 3 3
Boulware c 4 0 1 0 Vinsky 1b 5 2 2 5
Christman c 0 0 0 0 Bigbie 3b 5 1 1 2
Govern ss 3 1 1 2 Gile dh 4 1 0 0
Kohnle 1b 3 0 0 0 Kueber ss 4 0 2 2
Lee 2b-cf 4 0 0 0 Forestell c 4 1 2 0
Sweeny rf 2 1 0 0 Boone lf 5 1 1 2
Yamada 3b 3 1 0 0
Totals 33 5 7 4 Totals 41 15 16 14
Lakeshore 000 011 300 — 5 7 1
Madison 104 044 20x — 15 16 1
E — Lee, Randa. LOB — Lakeshore 7, Madison 6. 2B — Kimple, Schwecke, Vinsky, Bigbie, Kueber. HR — Govern, Randa 2, Vinsky, Boone. SB — Kohnle, Sweeny III.
Lakeshore IP H R ER BB SO
Tibor L, 4-6 4 5 5 5 1 2
Dominguez 1 4 4 4 2 1
Immke 1 4 4 0 1 1
Slifer 2 3 2 2 0 3
Madison IP H R ER BB SO
Leland W, 4-2 6 4 2 2 1 2
Lee .1 0 1 1 0 0
Martinez .2 2 2 1 1 1
Rogen 2 1 0 0 1 2
HBP — Smith (by Leland), Sweeny III (by Lee). WP — Dominguez 2, Imke 2, Slifer.
T — 3:02. Att. — 6,255.