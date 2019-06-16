Jake Durham’s solo home run put the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters ahead to stay in a 4-3 victory against the Madison Mallards in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game before 6,016 on Sunday afternoon at Warner Park.
Durham went deep against reliever Deylan Miley to break a 2-2 tie and C.J. Willis added a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to give the Rafters (11-8) a 4-2 lead.
The Mallards (14-6) pulled within a run in the ninth on Drew Benefield’s solo home run with two outs, but Drew Williams struck out to end the game.
Right-hander Ben Specht, who recently completed his freshman season at Florida, made a solid debut for the Mallards, allowing two runs on two hits with one walk and six strikeouts.