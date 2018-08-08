Garrett Kueber delivered a walk-off single with one out in the bottom of the ninth to cap a two-run rally by the Madison Mallards in a 5-4 victory over the Kalamazoo Growlers in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game on Wednesday night at Warner Park.
Andrew Baker led off the ninth for the Mallards (47-21, 19-13 second half) with a single. A two-base error followed on the next at-bat. Kueber’s hit made a winner of Alex Reyes, who allowed one hit and struck out two in 1⅔ innings against the Growlers (40-28, 16-17).
KALAMZOO ab r h bi MADISON ab r h bi
Daniels cf 5 0 1 0 Cratic cf 3 1 1 1
Sullivan c 5 1 1 0 Kueber ss 4 0 1 2
Mervis 1b 5 1 2 0 Vinsky 1b 4 0 0 0
Kavadas 3b 4 1 3 2 Bigbie dh 4 0 3 1
Crail 2b 4 0 2 0 Gile 3b 4 0 1 0
Miller ss 3 0 2 1 Ober lf 4 0 0 0
Menda. dh 3 0 0 0 Forestell c 4 0 0 0
Smetana lf 4 1 1 1 Baker rf 3 2 1 0
Moss rf 4 0 1 0 Schrader 2b 2 1 1 0
Randa ph 1 1 0 0
Totals 37 4 13 4 Totals 33 5 8 4
Kalamazoo 111 010 000 — 4 13 1
Madison 101 000 102 — 5 8 0
E — Nelson. DP — Madison 1. LOB — Kalamazoo 8, Madison 8. 2B — Kavadas, Bigbie. HR — Kavadas, Smetana. SB — Cratic, Bigbie.
Kalamazoo ip h r er bb so
Virbitsky 6 5 2 2 1 4
Hausmann 1 0 1 1 2 1
Wheaton 1 1 0 0 0 1
Nelson L, 1-1 .1 2 2 0 0 0
Madison
Watland 4 8 3 3 0 6
Rogen 1 2 1 1 0 0
Vogrin 1.2 2 0 0 0 1
Martinez .2 0 0 0 1 0
Reyes W, 4-0 1.2 1 0 0 0 2
HBP — Schrader (by Hausmann). WP — Virbitsky, Watland. T — 2:47. Att. — 5,781.