The Madison Mallards closed out their regular-season home schedule by scoring six runs in the eighth inning to rally past the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 11-7 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Saturday night at Warner Park.
The Mallards (48-23, 20-15 second half), who close out their regular-season slate with a rematch today in Fond du Lac (39-30, 18-17), pounded out 15 hits and drew eight walks. Every Mallards player had at least one hit.
The Mallards, who allowed 14 hits and walked six, are 6-1 against the Dock Spiders this season.
FONDULAC ab r h bi MADISON ab r h bi
Erro dh 4 1 3 2 Cratic cf 6 1 1 0
Henwood 3b 5 1 2 0 Schwecke 2b 6 1 3 0
Taylor cf 3 1 1 0 Randa rf 4 2 1 0
Bullock 1b 5 1 3 3 Plantier 3b 4 3 3 1
Adams 2b 4 0 2 0 Vinsky 1b 3 2 2 1
Wardwell ss 4 1 0 0 Bigbie dh 4 1 2 2
Ayers rf 5 1 1 0 Kueber ss 3 1 1 2
Parquette c 5 0 1 0 Ober lf 4 0 1 2
Prendiz lf 4 1 1 1 Forestell c 3 0 1 0
Totals 39 7 14 6 Totals 37 11 15 8
Fond du Lac 022 210 00x — 7 14 1
Madison 103 000 16x — 11 15 2
E — Ayers, Randa, Ragsdale. DP — Fond du Lac 2. LOB — Fond du Lac 11, Madison 12. 2B — Vinsky, Bigbie, Ober. HR — Bullock. SB — Erro, Prendiz, Ober. CS — Parquette.
Fond du Lac ip h r er bb so
Hubbe 1.2 4 1 1 1 1
Horton 1 3 3 2 3 0
Cook 3.2 3 1 1 1 3
Alfonso L, 1-2 .2 2 3 3 3 1
Brown 0 3 3 3 0 0
Ebben 1 0 0 0 0 0
Madison
Rogen 2.1 6 4 4 2 2
Reyes 1.1 2 2 2 3 0
Ragsdale 1.1 1 1 0 1 1
Vogrin 3 1 0 0 0 1
Hunter W, 4-0 2 2 0 0 0 3
Norkus 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP — Bigbie (by Hubbe), Ober (by Brown) WP — Horton, Cook, Brown, Rogen, Reyes. PB —Parquette. T — 3:51. Att. — 6,750.
Brown L, 0-3 0 3 3 3 0 0
