WISCONSIN RAPIDS — An offensive outburst Monday night paved the way for the Madison Mallards to win the opener of their Northwoods League first-round playoff series with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.
DeForest native Logan Michaels hit a tiebreaking, two-run triple during an eight-run seventh inning and sparked the Mallards to a 9-2 victory over Wisconsin Rapids in front of 819 at Witter Athletic Field.
The best-of-three amateur baseball series moves to Warner Park tonight for Game 2.
Quinn Gudaitis allowed one run, striking out six, in seven innings to earn the win.
Rapids hurt itself in the decisive inning, committing two errors that led to five unearned runs.