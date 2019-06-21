FOND DU LAC — Justice Bigbie double twice and drove in three runs, and the Madison Mallards rode a big early lead to a 9-5 victory over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Friday night before 884 at Herr-Baker Field.
Madison (18-7) scored four runs in the first inning and four more in the fourth to take an 8-0 lead. Ryne Stanley keyed the opening outburst with a two-run double. Bigbie’s second double of the game drove in a pair in the fourth.
Ben Anderson and DeForest’s Logan Michaels each had three of the Mallards’ 14 hits.
Fond du Lac (11-14) trimmed the deficit to 8-5 in the sixth inning but was hurt by leaving 11 runners on base.