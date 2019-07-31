After taking a 4-0 lead in the first inning, the Madison Mallards did little at the plate the remainder of Wednesday night.
Right fielder Lawrence Cicileo homered twice as the Wisconsin Woodchucks came back for an 8-5 victory in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game in front of 6,750 at Warner Park.
The Woodchucks (29-33, 11-15) trailed 5-2 after three innings before taking control with two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. Starter Quinn Gudaitis took the loss for the Mallards (37-25, 12-14), allowing seven runs on nine hits in 5⅔ innings.
Ben Anderson, Justice Bigbie, Austin Blazevic and Jordan Stephens had two hits apiece for the Mallards. Stephens drove in two runs.