WISCONSIN RAPIDS — E.J. Ranel hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning to spur the Madison Mallards to a 2-1 victory over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game on Friday night at Witter Field.
Blake Cisneros (1-0) tossed three hitless innings of relief for the Mallards (4-0) and Theo Denlinger stranded a runner on second for his first save.
Madison starter AJ Archambo threw five innings against the Rafters (1-3). He struck out three, walked one and allowed five hits, including Anthony Warneke’s RBI single in the third inning.
The Mallards tied the game in the fifth when Justin Wiley stole home during a double steal. Ranel’s winning hit off Winston Allen (0-1) scored Drew Benefield.